Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

PANW traded up $10.33 on Friday, hitting $500.33. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,747. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.