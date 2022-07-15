Pangolin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $576,227.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $576,227.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,158,628 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
