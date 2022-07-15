Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,896 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,659,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

