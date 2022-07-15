Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 1,453 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $456.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.81 and a 200 day moving average of $609.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

