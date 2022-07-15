Paragon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,890 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

