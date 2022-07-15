Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 4,934 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 491.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $325.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $316.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

