Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,081 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $79.73 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

