Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 454.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $525.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

