Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

GSHD stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 320.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

