Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

