Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 17.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.03.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.11.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.