Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,220 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 130.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.34. 47,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.58.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.