Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $42.45.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

