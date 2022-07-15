Parkland Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

TSE PKI opened at C$32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.96. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

