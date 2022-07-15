Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.28 and traded as low as C$14.02. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 194,780 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSI. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$74.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

