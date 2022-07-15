Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,885 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. STERIS makes up about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

STERIS stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

