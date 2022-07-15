Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 77,187 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,912 shares of company stock worth $2,835,904. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 285,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014,740. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

