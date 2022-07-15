Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 87,037 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

SLB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 242,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,552,950. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.