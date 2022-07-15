Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NetApp stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,940. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

