Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

TSCO traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.72. 10,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,321. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.