Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 45,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.