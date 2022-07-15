Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.98. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

