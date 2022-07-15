Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.75. 26,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

