Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.
Paychex has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.
PAYX stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.