Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Paychex has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

PAYX stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

