Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Shares of Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Paycore Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86.

About Paycore Minerals

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

