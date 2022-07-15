PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

