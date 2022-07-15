PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 508,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,703,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

