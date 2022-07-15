PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.14.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

