Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given “Underperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

