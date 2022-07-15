Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 2.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

PTON stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 105,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,272,615. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.