Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Down 4.6%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51.

Peoples Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

