PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

PEP opened at $170.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.5% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

