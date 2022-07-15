Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PYNKF remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.