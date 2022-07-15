Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Up 139.0% in June

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

PRM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 3,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Perimeter Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $277,800,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $194,166,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $147,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,083,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,115,000 after purchasing an additional 854,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $128,628,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

