Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.68

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 40249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSMMY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53.
Persimmon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
