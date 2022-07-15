Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Persimmon Price Performance
Persimmon stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 38,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $84.48.
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.7061 per share. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Stories
