Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 38,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.7061 per share. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Persimmon Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSMMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,802.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

