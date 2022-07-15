Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 6.7%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 295,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,221,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$168.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.0102 EPS for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.