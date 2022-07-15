Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 1,083.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.
Pharma Mar Price Performance
PHMMF stock remained flat at $76.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. Pharma Mar has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $96.39.
Pharma Mar Company Profile
