Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.