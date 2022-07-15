PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 512.8% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 6,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $13,442,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,576,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 327.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 229,830 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000.

(Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.