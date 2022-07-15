Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 2.80% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000.

NYSEARCA:RAFE opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

