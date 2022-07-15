Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 175.2% from the June 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIFYF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

