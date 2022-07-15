Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $68.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after buying an additional 229,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

