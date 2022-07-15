Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,790,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 225,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average of $150.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

