Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,432 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

