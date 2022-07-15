Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,623 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 9.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823,519 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

