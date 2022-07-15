Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $319.01. 2,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,061. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.95.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

