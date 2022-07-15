Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,178 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $52.09. 91,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119,854. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

