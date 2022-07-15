Piper Sandler Boosts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $40.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $740.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $27.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

