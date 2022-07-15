Piper Sandler Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target to $24.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SAMG stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

